DPD: 16-year-old accidentally shoots himself, in temporary serious condition

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 16-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after police believe he accidentally shot himself in Detroit.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Russell near Nevada Avenue.

It’s unclear how the teen accidentally shot himself, but police said he’s in temporary serious condition as of Thursday evening.

Additional details have not yet been released.

Earlier this week, an 8-year-old was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after he was shot in the head. In that incident, an unsecured firearm was allegedly left where a child could get access to it, police said. The 8-year-old's father was taken into custody and several weapons were recovered from the home.