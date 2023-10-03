(WXYZ) — Detroit police say an 8-year-old is in extremely critical condition after being shot in the head on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened close to noon in the 14800 block of Snowden. Police say there were four kids in the home, ranging in age from 1 years old to 8 years old. An unsecured firearm was allegedly left where a child could get access to it.

8-year-old shot in head after unsecured firearm left in home, police say

Police are unsure whether the child accidentally shot himself or was shot by another child.

Police say there were adults in the home at the time of the shooting, but they were reportedly asleep at the time. Police say there was a 30 minute delay from when the incident happened to when they got the call.

“Just a very, very tragic and sad situation,” said Detroit Police Chief James White on the scene.

Police have not yet recovered the firearm. The investigation is still very active.

