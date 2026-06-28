DPD: Body of girl found in Detroit River late Saturday night

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The body of a girl was recovered from the Detroit River at Maheras-Gentry Park last night, according to Lawrence Purifoy, Commander with Detroit Police's Fifth Precinct.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night (June 27) that two children were in the water. Before the police arrived, one of the children had been rescued, but the other had not resurfaced.

The coast guard, Detroit Fire and DPD's dive team helped to find the girl. Rescue efforts turned into recovery efforts late last night, with the child's body recovered.

"She is no longer with us, and our prayers go out to her friends and family," Purifoy said.