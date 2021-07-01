DPD cracking down on illegal fireworks sales during the holiday weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was ticketed for illegally selling fireworks out of a U-Haul near 8 Mile Road and Fleming in Detroit on Thursday.
Detroit police officers will be honing in on illegal fireworks being sold around the city. DPD said its bomb squad, along with partners, confiscated 500 pounds of fireworks worth $25,000.
WARNING: Our bomb squad and partners just confiscated about 500 pounds of fireworks worth about $25,000 near 8-Mile and Fleming.⁰— Detroit P.D. News (@detroitpolice) July 1, 2021
A man was ticketed for selling the fireworks out of an UHaul.
They’re on the lookout this weekend! #OneDetroit #ProtectAndServe pic.twitter.com/L1iaUlEZXy