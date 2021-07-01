DPD cracking down on illegal fireworks sales during the holiday weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was ticketed for illegally selling fireworks out of a U-Haul near 8 Mile Road and Fleming in Detroit on Thursday.

RELATED: MDOT to lift lane restrictions during Fourth of July weekend

Detroit police officers will be honing in on illegal fireworks being sold around the city. DPD said its bomb squad, along with partners, confiscated 500 pounds of fireworks worth $25,000.