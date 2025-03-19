DPD investigating after two men shot & killed on city's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.

This happened after 2 a.m. at a home on Forrer Street.

We're told that four guys were hanging out at the home when an argument with a roommate happened before the shootings. A 32-year-old man who rented that home was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, where he passed away.

After that initial shooting, the shooting started again, moving out to the front lawn. A 35-year-old man, a brother of the first victim, died in that shooting.

Neighbors in the area tell us they heard 40 shots overnight.

Both brothers have kids; the 35-year-old leaves behind a 10-year-old and a 1-year-old, while the 32-year-old leaves behind a 3-year-old.

The shooting closed Forrer Street from Midland and Pilgrim as police canvass the scene and investigate the incidents.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7 News Detroit for more information.