Watch Now
News

Actions

DPD investigating after two men shot & killed on city's west side

DPD investigating after two men shot &amp; killed on city's west side
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after two men were shot and killed on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.

This happened after 2 a.m. at a home on Forrer Street.

We're told that four guys were hanging out at the home when an argument with a roommate happened before the shootings. A 32-year-old man who rented that home was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, where he passed away.

After that initial shooting, the shooting started again, moving out to the front lawn. A 35-year-old man, a brother of the first victim, died in that shooting.

Neighbors in the area tell us they heard 40 shots overnight.

Both brothers have kids; the 35-year-old leaves behind a 10-year-old and a 1-year-old, while the 32-year-old leaves behind a 3-year-old.

The shooting closed Forrer Street from Midland and Pilgrim as police canvass the scene and investigate the incidents.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7 News Detroit for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of spring weather in metro Detroit!