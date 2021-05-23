DPD looking for missing man and his 4-year-old son

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say Christopher Keith, 33, and his 4-year-old son Jaylan Rose are missing, according to a police report filed by Keith's grandmother who lives in the same home with him.

The grandmother reported that she and her grandson had an argument on Wednesday, May 12, and he left the home with his son and didn't return for several days, which is unusual. Once Keith did come back to the home on Sunday, May 22, the grandmother stated that she still did not see her grandson, 4-year-old Jaylen.

Keith drives a burgundy, 2019 Ford Escape. On Sunday, the grandmother said he stopped by their home in the 4500 block of Sheridan but did not get out of the vehicle. She was unsure if the child was in the vehicle at the time.

Keith has no physical or mental conditions.

If you know of Christopher Keith's whereabouts, or have seen the child, contact Detroit police at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.