DPD officer graduation takes on new tone after death of Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s normally a time for celebration when the Detroit Police Department graduates a new class of officers. Friday, however, in light of the recent shooting death of Officer Loren Courts, the ceremony had a more somber, yet still celebratory tone tone.

16 student police officers became sworn Detroit Police officers Friday. Chief James White led the swearing in ceremony flanked by fellow veterans of the department. White did his best to balance the stark reality of Officer Loren Courts' death Wednesday with the commemoration of the officers’ achievement.

“On a day like today when the department is reeling a bit, we’re not defeated but we’re certainly hurting. This is a dark day for us as an agency. But we’re going to pull together as a family as we always have,” explained White.

GALLERY: DETROIT POLICE DEPARTMENT GRADUATION CLASS 2022-E

He was, however, adamant that the day would also be a happy one.

“But it was important to also not let the person who robbed us of this great officer to rob these students of their graduation day,” said White.

Jan Smith and an extended group of family and friends showed up for their loved one, Alonja Smith.

“My daughter Alonja Smith is graduating today,” explained Jan Smith.

She too acknowledged the reality of the dangers of the job of a police officer.

“I’m excited that she’s going to be a police officer. But during the case from the shooting, I will just pray every day for her, that she will make it. You know what I’m saying? That all this crimes just ceases,” Jan Smith said.

She explained why her daughter will make a great officer.

“She always wanted to be a police officer in school. And I had her in the explorers when she was younger. And then up to a police officer, yeah. She’s always been the caring person, always thinking about everyone’s needs, so I believe that will get her through,” said Jan Smith.

Scripps Officer Alonja Smith, Detroit Police Department Graduate Class 2022-E

Alonja Smith was recognized during the ceremony by her classmates and instructors and given the outstanding performance award.

“It’s an honorable feeling too, to serve a city that has given so much to me,” admitted Alonja Smith.

She admitted, she couldn’t have done it alone.

“Definitely couldn’t have gone through the academy without my mom watching my baby day in and day out, through the late hours and the early mornings. As well as my boyfriend continually to encourage me. So it feels really good to have my whole village here. I’m just very thankful,” said Alonja Smith.

She said learning about the death of Officer Courts was extremely tough.

“It was one of the saddest days I ever had in the academy. I will say that I’m praying for the family. I’m praying for the department as well. And I’m very sorry for everyone’s loss,” Alonja Smith said.

