DPD: Relative in custody for endangering child killed in fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigates the cause of a deadly fire that killed a 6-year-old boy, Detroit police say a relative is in custody for child endangerment.

Police would not say the person's relation to the victim.

The fire happened Sunday on Detroit's west side on Lindsay Street near Fenkell Avenue.

Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris said the boy was found dead inside a bedroom.

Neighbors say a mother and son lived at the home. It has been alleged by neighbors the boy was home alone during the fire and that the boy's mom was seen rushing home as firefighters battled the blaze.

A makeshift memorial is growing on the porch. Neighbors and loved ones placed stuffed animals.

A neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, told 7 Action News, "I don't know the situation, but I just know that that baby could have been here today. You know, and it's just sad."

"When we all found out that my instinct was right, that there was a kid in the house, it was like my motherly (instincts) kicked in and was like, oh my God, how can I help?" the neighbor continued. "I'm pretty sure everybody over here would've ran out and helped had they known that baby was in that house."

The ATF went door to door on Monday, talking to neighbors and trying to collect any video evidence.

ATF investigators also sifted through rubble inside the home to search for clues as to what caused the fire.

It's one of two serious fires this weekend in Detroit.

The other caused injury and smoke inhalation for several small children.

In 2022, there was a 23% increase in fire-related deaths in Michigan. That's according to the State Fire Marshal.

"I'm praying for the family and I'm praying for our neighbors because they're all older and they were really crushed," the neighbor said.