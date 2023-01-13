Watch Now
DPD: Barricaded gunman situation over, suspect not in custody

Posted at 5:55 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 07:00:59-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department said the barricaded gunman situation on the city's east side is over, but the suspect is not in custody.

The person who was barricaded was suspected to have a gun and is reportedly connected to a double fatal shooting that took place on Liberal and Schoenherr Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men shot in a car near the house where the man is currently barricaded in.

Homicide detectives, SWAT officers, and BearCats were on scene and the area was blocked off for two blocks.

Police went in and cleared the home, but the suspect was not inside.

