DPD rolls out Crisis Intervention Team citywide, partnered with mental health professionals

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "When you see the green lights on the scout cars, when you see the soft uniforms, you are in safe hands with the officers," Detroit Police Department Cpl. Marcus Harris said about himself and other officers on the department's Crisis Intervention Team.

The casual "soft uniform" consists of khaki pants and gray shirts with patches that signal the officer wearing it is on the CIT and has received special training to respond to situations involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Detroit police said too often, the traditional blue uniforms as well as the standard red and blue flashing police lights are not seen as friendly contact.

Currently, there are 18 officers on the team and the goal is to get 30 officers on the team responding to mental health crisis situations across the city.

The officers will work in pairs and often be partnered with a mental health professional in the vehicle with them.

