DPD seeks to expand surveillance technology; public hearing set for Thursday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking to expand surveillance technology by installing 100 more license plate readers, according to the city's Board of Police Commissioners.

Thursday, the board is discussing whether to support the proposal. They say they're seeking public feedback at the meeting.

Currently, 85 stationary license plates readers are installed throughout the city. You'll find a set of those stationary devices on top of poles at an intersection on Jefferson just east of the Renaissance Center.

7 Action News spoke with locals on the proposed expansion.

“This, I feel like, it’s going to be a little unpopular around the area," Haashir Ahmed said.

Nylah Nelson said, “I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I mean, it also depends on how they’re going to use it.”

Sir Daniel Albright said, “If it’s used in a proper way, yes. If it’s going to help, help the police.”

The Detroit Police Department wants to spend $5 million on the installation, and the board said the following uses would be allowed:

To prevent and deter auto theft

To spot vehicles involved in AMBER alerts

To catch suspects and fugitives

"Furthering investigations of serious crimes"

"Other legitimate law enforcement purposes"

Under the proposal, DPD would not be allowed to use the stationary license plate readers to take still photos of people, traffic enforcement nor to track a person’s movement outside of a vehicle.

Detroit Police Department Commissioner Willie Bell told 7 Action News, “It’s not to invade your privacy. It’s for crime fighting in terms of if you committed a crime.”

He said he’s looking forward to Thursday and hearing from the public. It's a technology he said he's confident in under the proposed use.

“I have a great deal of confidence in DPD in terms of utilizing this as a proper tool. They have demonstrated that in terms of facial recognition technology and ShotSpotter and all the other issues they dealing with in terms... even with the Greektown situation," he explained.

The commission meeting is scheduled to take place this Thursday at the Crowell Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m.. The address is 16630 Lahser Road in Detroit.