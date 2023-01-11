DPD works to identify gunman who terrorized victims during New Year's Day carjackings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "She doesn't want to come outside. She doesn't even stay here no more," said the mother of a 24-year-old woman who was carjacked at gunpoint outside her home on New Year's Day. "She don't want to be here."

Detroit police released surveillance video of the suspect in hopes that the public can help identify the suspect, who's believed to be a male with a slim build.

Detroit Police Department A suspect wanted for carjackings in Detroit on Jan. 1, 2023.

The carjacking took place around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 outside a home in the area of Dequindre Street and Nevada Avenue on Detroit's east side.

The victim's Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.

Detroit Police Department A suspect wanted for carjackings in Detroit on Jan. 1, 2023.

And 20 minutes later, investigators say the same suspect targeted someone else about a mile and a half away on Ryan Road near Seven Mile Road.

In the second carjacking, the armed assailant stole a man's Dodge Charger.

Surveillance video carjacking suspect

Both vehicles have been recovered, but police are still searching for the main suspect and two other males who were with him.

Police said the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

