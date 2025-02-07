DPSCD says attendance is down 5-10%, superintendent updates community on executive orders, ICE

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, Nikolai Vitti, is sounding the alarm saying he is worried about the future of the district in regards to federal funding and immigration operations.

Vitti says he has seen a 5 to 10 percent attendance drop of students attending class in Southwest Detroit and decided to speak at an NAACP meeting at the Northwest Activities Center Thursday night to remind residents where the district stands on the newest initiatives from the current presidential administration.

We asked Vitti if he understood the implications of speaking out so boldly against the current presidential administration. He said his only concerns are the students who attend his schools.

"Most people know that I’ve been relatively quiet and really focused on the district and the work inside the district, but there is a point that I think it is important for me to come out, talk directly to the public about where we are and the threats that are about to happen," Vitti said.

In regards to the threats, Vitti says he is referring to the direction he feels the Donald Trump administration is headed in terms of withholding federal funding if school districts don't get rid of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, trans classification for students and teachings of things that fall under the critical race theory umbrella.

He says 32% of the district's funding comes from federal funds and if those were withheld, it would be detrimental to the school district.

“There is talk of federal funding likely being tied to some of the things that the president has mentioned," Vitti said at the NAACP meeting.

He also addressed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the blitz of deportations. Just last week, he stated that Detroit schools will not be cooperating with ICE officials.

"ICE has not tried to get into any of our buildings, however, ICE has been seen in our parking lots, at various schools, local gas stations, outside the streets and there’s certainly an intimidation factor," Vitti said. “Basically, we’ve said to our employees if ICE calls, if anyone calls about information about our children, we are not to give anything without a parent or guardian's signature.”

Southwest Detroit businesses protest ramped-up ICE activity, political rhetoric

Vitti says without a warrant, ICE will not be allowed inside Detroit public schools.

“To see him come out in this public meeting and share what they are doing, what they can do and what they are willing to do to protect our kids is needed for a peace of mind for us adults," DPSCD parent Steele Hughes said.

7 News Detroit reached out to the Michigan Republican Party regarding Vitti’s comments but have not heard back as of Thursday night.