Drawing for record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot delayed

(WXYZ) — The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to security protocols.

The multi-state lottery association says the delay is because a participating lottery needed additional time to process its sales.

In Michigan, nearly 8 million tickets were sold.

This new jackpot is $400 million more than the previous record of $1.586 billion. In total there have only been 4 jackpots that have topped $1 billion.

Sales for this jackpot have been going on since August 6 and the last time someone won the Powerball was August 3.

Chances of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292 million and winners have the option of taking the payout right away instead of having it paid out over 29 years.

The cash payout for this drawing is $929.1 million.

We spoke with some folks this morning about what they would do with all of that money.

"First thing I did was check this morning. Got on the iPad and the numbers weren't pulled. It kind of stinks! Haha. I bought like ten tickets," Powerball player Mark Francis said.