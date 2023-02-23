Drive slow! Trees are down and roads are slick Thursday morning following Wednesday's ice storm

(WXYZ) — Wednesday's ice storm brought on slick spots, flooding, and down trees across metro Detroit.

On Thursday morning 7 Action News reporter Kiara Hay was out on the roads taking a look at the conditions. She saw slick spots mainly on side streets and tree branches covering neighborhood areas.

Fallen or downed trees were reported in Dearborn, Van Buren, Grosse Pointe Park, Livonia, and more. The fallen trees were most likely caused by heavy ice.

It is advised that early morning drivers take it easy on the roads this morning to avoid slipping or accidentally running over tree branches causing damage to your car.

