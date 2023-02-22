More than 68K DTE customers without power during ice storm

(WXYZ) — More than 68,000 DTE Energy customers are without power Wednesday, according to the company's outage map.

Outages starting popping up across metro Detroit as an ice storm warning is in effect in metro Detroit.

As of around 6:52 p.m., 68,425 DTE customers were without power. Consumers Energy's power outage map shows 54,229 customers without power.

Wednesday afternoon, Matt Paul, executive vice president of Distribution Operations at DTE Electric said they've activated their storm response team including 1,500 lineworkers. Paul said they have also secured 400 crews from out of state who are now in Michigan to assist with restoring customers.

DTE plans to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. to provide an update on outages.

