ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A police pursuit by River Rouge officers ended in the vehicle being pursued crashing into a parked car in Ecorse.

Watch the live report from Ryan Marshall

Driver crashes into parked car after being pursued by River Rouge police

The crash happened on Tenth Street, a one-way street, near West Outer Drive and West Jefferson Avenue. Residents in the neighborhood tells us a parked and unoccupied Ford Edge was struck by the driver of a black Dodge Charger going the wrong way, which was being pursued by River Rouge police.

According to an Ecorse Police Officer at the scene, River Rouge Police was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in River Rouge and ended in Ecorse, with River Rouge officers asking Ecorse Police to assist at the crash scene.

We're trying to get more information from River Rouge Police on what started the vehicle chase, the condition of the driver, and if anyone was arrested.

As for the owner of the vehicle that was struck, Shawntae Barber works at Detroit Metro Airport. She told us she had to be to work early this morning, but now she doesn't have a way to get there.

“I’m tired. It’s a lot going on," Shawntae said. "My car is totaled. I just brought it up here from Louisville, Kentucky. I haven’t been in an accident. Just got it fixed. Now, I feel like I’m back to square one. Now, I gotta just…I don’t know. It’s too early in the morning.”

We've reached out to River Rouge Police for any additional information on this police pursuit. When we get more information, we'll be sure to report it on air and update this article.