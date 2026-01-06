Driver dead after law enforcement opens fire in Ypsilanti following pursuit & crash

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver is dead in Ypsilanti after a police chase, crash and eventually law enforcement agents opening fire.

Watch our live report, including a press briefing from Washtenaw County Commander of Community Engagement Eugene Rush

Police chase ends in Ypsilanti with crash & shooting

We're told that just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, deputies tried to pull over a driver of a van that had no plates. The driver failed to stop, and a short chase ensued. Officials say the driver was going the wrong way on Grove Rd., and eventually, the driver crashed into a deputy's vehicle about 15 minutes later.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office tell us the driver got out of the vehicle with a shotgun around South Prospect Street and Michigan Avenue. Shots were fired, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Commander Eugene Rush with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said that it's unclear whether the driver was killed by the shots officers fired. His name was not released at this time, as authorities are still working to inform family members.

Rush said that there is no threat to the community, but the public is asked to avoid South Prospect Street and Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti at this time as Michigan State Police investigates the incident.