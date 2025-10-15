Driver hospitalized after crashing car into home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A driver has been hospitalized after crashing his car into a home on Detroit's west side

Detroit Police tells us around 3:20 a.m., the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home in the 18000 of Roselawn. The car went straight through a window and into the front of the building.

That driver was taken to the hospital, and DFD tells us the driver is in critical condition.

People who were inside the home at the time of the crash were sleeping. Authorities say no one in the home was hurt in the crash.

It doesn't appear any power was knocked out in the crash, as the porch light is still on at the home.

This is a developing story, we will update this story with more information