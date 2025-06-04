Driver leads police on slow-speed chase on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A slow-speed chase through Detroit's east side was caught on camera. A driver led police through neighborhood streets for more than an hour, possibly with a child in the car.

Witnesses watched the suspect drive by a parking lot a number of times. One resident watched the suspect lead close to a dozen police pass him on the streets several times.

In the video from Marc D'Andre in the report above, you can see the suspect's dark Sedan turning left onto Gratiot. If you can't see the suspect's car, you'll see the line of flashing lights behind them.

This whole time, the driver seemingly drove under the speed limit. Right now, police haven't said why or where this chase began, or if anyone is in custody.

But while here, we did see some Detroit police cars with damage to the right driver's side door.

Residents who watched the suspect drive by numerous times also believe they saw a toddler in the back seat.

"You could see the baby standing up in the back seat when she first came past. Baby in the back seat looking out the window," one resident told us.

We followed her through the neighborhood for about an hour," D'Andre said. "Just burning the corners they attempted to stop her and get infont of her, she weaved around."

"It was crazy, first low-speed chase I’ve seen in my life," Marc continued. "That was a wild scene, it was like Grant Theft Auto Detroit or something."

We did reach out to Detroit police for more information; as of 6:30 a.m., we have yet to hear back.