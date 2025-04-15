Drivers can now order 4-H license plates benefitting Michigan 4-H youth development

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan drivers can now show their 4-H pride with the purchase of a newly released Michigan 4-H license plate.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, the license plate displays the 4-H clover on the left side and then says "MICHIGAN 4-H" on the bottom.

“We are elated that the Michigan 4-H license plate is officially here,” Quentin Tyler, the director of Michigan State University Extension, which is home to the Michigan 4-H program, said in a statement. “We hope the many members of our Michigan 4-H community — youth, parents, alumni and supporters — will consider supporting 4-H by purchasing a plate as they renew their licenses this year.”

The plates cost $35, and $25 of the purchase fee benefits Michigan 4-H youth development. There will also be a $10 fee charged to benefit Michigan 4-H when the plate is renewed.

People can order the plates at Michigan.gov/sos, by mailing in a form or scheduling a visit to any Secretary of State office. It takes two to three weeks for the plate to arrive.

“We are thrilled the day has arrived that we can order our own Michigan 4-H license plate,” Michigan 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees President Andrew Walker added in a statement. "The foundation, MSU Extension’s nonprofit philanthropic partner that supports Michigan 4-H, is serving as the fiduciary agent for the license plate. “We can’t wait to see the clover on thousands of cars across the state, elevating visibility of the Michigan 4-H program while also generating additional support for its critical programs.”