Drivers could face a traffic nightmare with construction projects starting this weekend

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several big construction projects are kicking off within the next week, which could really slow down your commute. We're talking closures that will impact thousands of drivers, and it all kicks off on Saturday morning. That's when ramp closures on I-696 and I-75 will begin and last until late spring.

Then starting Monday, drivers in Wayne County will be feeling the pain. That's when ramp closures from the Southfield Freeway onto I-94 will begin.

It's never fun having parts of highways and main roads shut down for an extended period of time. But, both I-696 and I-75, as well as I-84, are key interchanges on our highways, and they need to be maintained.

We talked with Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation, and several other drivers about more road closures.

“It does have to be done," Cross said. "I say, we either close lanes and roads to fix them. Or, we’d have to close the roads because it would not be safe for them to drive. And, I’m sure every person that’s had a pothole, damaged their rim or, you know, anything worse, and unfortunately, that does happen on the roadway on their vehicle, wishes we had fixed that part of the roadway.”

“It’s not gonna affect me so much because I’m retired. But, it’s gonna hurt a lot of people," said Wyandotte resident Mark McEchran. “It’s a necessary evil. That’s the best way to describe it.”

“It don’t hurt me at all as long as I’m at work," said South Rockwood resident Jake Straub. “I just gotta get around it all. Just know your roads...Back roads [laughter]. Back roads. You know, growing up in the country, I know the back roads.”

That's certainly an important point: knowing alternate routes to get around will be the key to dealing with all of these new closures.

Again, the closures the ramp closures from I-75 to I-696 close on Saturday, while the ramps closures here at M-39 and I-94 begin on Monday.

