Drivers, road crews prepare for winter weather in metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's that time of year again for drivers across metro Detroit. On a night of winter weather, there’s a simple question with different answers.

“So when you see snow in the forecast, what do you see?" I asked metro Detroit drivers.

"Anxiety," Leah Graze of Livonia said. "The thought of driving in the winter, it scares me.”

“Inconvenience,” Kelvin Ambers of Detroit said.

“Good question; I see money," said Oneil Colley, owner of Ravendale Lanscaping. "Every snowflake is dollars!”

Colley named his company after the east side Detroit neighborhood he grew up in. He may be one of the few drivers behind the wheel Wednesday actually excited for the snow, especially after last winter.

“We didn't have that much snow last winter. It was kind of tough," Colley said. "I went through a lot last winter.”

He and his two other drivers will be out all night Wednesday salting parking lots and driveways for customers and are ready to plow if needed.

County road commissions will also be out trying to prevent a repeat of last Friday, when slick roads shut down two major freeways. Wayne County will be using their new salt dome in Plymouth for the first time and Oakland County says they’ll be spraying roads with a liquid brine.

“Particularly, the ramps and overpasses on the freeways," said Criag Bryson with the Oakland County Road Commission. "That delays the formation of ice.”

While not every driver wants to be out on nights like Wednesday, some have to be and say it's best to use common sense behind the wheel.

“I take my time, I give myself enough time, I leave early,” Graze said.

“I just try to go slow, but you just got to watch for everyone around you,” Lindsay Vancamp of Livonia said.