PLYMOUTH TWSP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Drivers traveling through the I-96, I-275 and M-14 interchange should plan for extra time on Tuesday as crews perform a traffic shift that will lead to several intermittent lane and ramp restrictions.

The work is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During that time, westbound I-96 between Levan and Beck roads will intermittently be reduced to one lane.

Drivers using I-275 could also see delays. Northbound I-275 from Ann Arbor Road to I-96/M-14 and southbound I-275 from 7 Mile Road to I-96/M-14 will intermittently be reduced to one lane.

The Sheldon Road ramps to eastbound and westbound M-14 will also close at times while crews complete the traffic shift.

Drivers say construction throughout Metro Detroit can be frustrating, especially when congestion adds extra time behind the wheel. But once Tuesday's work is finished, drivers should start to see some relief.

Beginning around 3 p.m., two lanes are expected to be open on westbound I-96 and eastbound M-14. The Sheldon Road ramps will also reopen.

Most ramps at the I-275, I-96 and M-14 interchange will be open, although it's important to note that the northbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 will remain closed.

The new traffic configuration is expected to remain in place through mid-December, weather permitting.

