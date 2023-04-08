Dryden teen found safe near Michigan-Ohio border

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teen from Drayden Township who went missing on April 2 has been found safe.

Nearly a week after he went missing, police say Nathan John Baughman, 16, was located Saturday by Monroe police near the Michigan-Ohio border.

“After an extensive search the Dryden Township Police Department is happy to report to the public that Nathan Baughman was located earlier this morning near the Michigan / Ohio border by deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office,” Dryden Township police said in a press release Saturday.

The teen is believed to have run away from home.

“He left a note saying he was running away, we wouldn't find him, he'll be back in a few years," Nathan's father Matthew told 7 Action News.

Baughman's family said he was obsessed with maps and globes and recently wrote in a journal that he wanted to travel the country.

“Nathan is in good health and is in the process of being reunited with family. Nathan who is 16 years old, has been listed as missing since he left the family home in Dryden Township in the early hours of April 2, 2023. Since that time, an extensive search and use of resources were utilized to attempt to safely locate Nathan,” Dryden Township police said

