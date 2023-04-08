Family still searching for missing Dryden teen 5 days later

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A family is pleading for help after their 16-year-son went missing five days ago.

Nathan Baughman of Dryden Township left home Monday and hasn't been seen since. His family says Baughman has autism and left home with his bike and the clothes on his back.

"He just told us, 'Goodnight. I love you.' 'Goodnight' (at the) normal time he goes to bed and that was it. Never heard anything again,” his father Matthew Baughman said.

That was Sunday night, the last time Matthew and his wife Jenny Baughman saw their son. By morning, he and his bike were gone and only a simple note was left behind.

“He left a note saying he was running away, we wouldn't find him, he'll be back in a few years," Matthew said.

His family fears for his safety. Dryden Township police say they along with Metamora police, Lapeer Township police, Lapeer County Search and Rescue and Michigan State Police K-9s searched the area but found no sign of Nathan Baughman.

“We just truly believe that Nathan is not within the immediate area. We think he’s farther than that," Jenny Baughman said. "We think he’s capable of going farther than that.”

His family says Nathan Baughman was obsessed with maps and globes and recently wrote in a journal that he wanted to travel the country. He’s listed as 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. His parents say it’s best not to approach and instead call police.

"He’s quiet, he’s shy, he’s very reserved," Jenny Baughman said.

"He’s going to have his head down, he won't look you in the face, he wont even look at us and won't make eye contact,” Matthew Baughman added.

"All we want to know is that he’s safe. We're not mad, we're not upset, we don't understand, but we just want to know that he’s OK,” Jenny Baughman.

Nathan Baughman's bike is described as a black Schwinn mountain bike with green lettering. If you know anything, contact Dryden Township police at 810-796-2271.