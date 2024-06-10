DTE breaks ground on energy storage site in Trenton

TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE Energy and the city of Trenton broke ground on a new project on Monday, marking the start of a new era Downriver.

Earlier this year, the Trenton Channel Power Plant's century-old smokestacks came down. The coal power plant was retired in 2022.

Now DTE has detailed plans to redevelop the site.

DTE says the Trenton Channel Energy Center will be a big component of the company's clean energy strategy and bring cleaner, Michigan-made renewable energy to the grid.

DTE says the facility will store energy when demand is low and use it when demand is high. The storage alone will be able to power 40,000 homes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was on hand for the groundbreaking. She says with help from the project, Michigan is on its way to becoming a national model for a clean economy.

"DTE's new center here in Trenton will help us meet 10% of the statewide storage goal all by itself," Whitmer said. "That's a big deal. Reaching this standard will help us store enough energy to strengthen our grid and increase reliability during peak demand."

Whitmer has set a goal for Michigan to run on 60% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% clean energy by 2040.

DTE says work on the Trenton site is expected to be completed in 2026.

