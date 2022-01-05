Watch
DTE Energy prepping for power outages across metro Detroit during Wind Advisory

Posted at 10:04 AM, Jan 05, 2022
(WXYZ) — DTE Energy issued a storm alert Wednesday and said they are preparing for high winds across metro Detroit.

Metro Detroit is currently under a Wind Advisory with winds expected up to 50 miles per hour.

DTE says it has ordered team members to mobilize this afternoon to help restore power to those who may be impacted. They also note they are ready to call in additional support if needed.

DTE recently announced investing an additional $70 million to help roll out a plan to remove trees and trim branches away from power lines. The money is reportedly on top of the $190 million DTE spends on tree trimming every year.

Customers can report a power outage or a downed wire to DTE through the app, website or by calling 800-477-4747.

