DTE, Great Lakes Water Authority prep for winds and rainfall as resident brace for possible backups again

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I don't think they have it together," said Grosse Pointe Park homeowner Pete Mueller about his confidence that the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) will be able to properly manage the pumping systems during another heavy rain event and keep raw sewage from backing up into basements.

"I was left with a black film all over my basement floor and the walls which was sewage," Mueller said. "It wasn't storm water. It was sewage."

In June, thousands of people in the Grosse Pointes and Detroit's east side saw their basements fill with raw sewage after GLWA employees reportedly thought a pumping station could handle the rain from a storm despite that station not being fully operational because of a power outage.

Suzanne Coffey, interim CEO for the GLWA, told 7 Action News that all of their pumps are operational and they're prepared for the rain that's expected Tuesday night.

"Our system is operating as designed. We're in dry weather right now which means we have a lot of excess capacity," Coffey said. "We have power to our facilities. The power quality is good. We are staffing the facilities. So, we're prepared for what comes tonight. We've got everyone in the right places and we're ready."

The Detroit Water & Sewerage Department said their crews were also preparing for possible flooding and urged people to follow these tips in hopes of reducing the storm's impact.