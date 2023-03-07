DTE rate case: Southeast Michigan's utility company asking for $622 million, public comments open online

(WXYZ) — As DTE continues to restore power to all impacted by recent storms, the utility company serving Southeast Michigan now requests a rate hike.

DTE is asking for $622 million, which, if approved, residential rates could increase by 14% and commercial rates by 11.5%

Sharlene Zupanick is a resident of Livonia. And she lost power last Friday. Since then, Sharlene has been relying on a generator, spending over $100 in fuel costs.

"We never see the end result. We have the same problems, pay more money, and nothing gets done. Where does the money go? That's what I want to know," said Zupanick.

In an official statement to 7 Action News, DTE Electric's spokesperson writes that the company did not increase base rates to assist customers during the pandemic. Plus, since 2020, the company has invested more than $8 billion into the electrical system that serves 2.3 million households and businesses. To continue to make progress and deal with inflation as well as increasingly severe weather events, DTE needs to file a rate case. The goal is to improve the grid and transition to low-carbon energy sources.

"If they are asking for it every time, and the reliability is not improving. I think we need to step back and think about our system as a whole," said Dr. Laura Sherman, President of Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council.

Dr. Sherman says as a monopoly utility in Southeast Michigan, DTE has a guaranteed rate of return.

"We really need to think about ways to incentivize them to accomplish goals we all share, like better service, more reliable power, cleaner grid," said Dr. Sherman.

Meanwhile, as the chief electric and gas regulatory body, the Michigan Public Service Commission held a prehearing for DTE's rate case this morning. Commissioner Tremaine Phillips says the hearing will be as transparent as possible.

"We look back at the previous rate cases to see where those expenditures and goals have been met," said Commissioner Phillips.

The 10-month case is expected to conclude this December. Tremaine says the case will proceed like a court case. Today interested companies and originations were approved to challenge DTE's position for a rate increase.

"The public can comment once the docket is open and the case is filed. The public can comment online anytime they like. The more that those comments can be direct responses or criticisms or otherwise to certain elements that the company has put forth in their proposal. The more likely that information can be relied upon by those interveners when they put forth their testimonies as this case proceeds," said Commissioner Phillips.

Here are ways folks can comment on DTE's Rate Case: U-21297 by:

Visiting the website: https://www.michigan.gov/mpsc

Click on 'E-Dockets'

Search case# U-21297

Or you can also send an email to mpscdockets@michigan.gov and refer the case number U-21297

