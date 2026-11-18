DTE said that it will not file a natural gas rate hike request until late 2027, months after the state approved a $74.5 million rate hike.

According to DTE, it will not file a rate hike request this year or early next year, and once filed in late 2027, it will be the start of a 10-month review process.

In September, the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $74.52 million rate hike. DTE originally requested a total rate hike increase of $237.5 million.

According to the Michigan Public Service Commission, DTE provides natural gas to more than 1 million customers in metro Detroit, as well as customers in West Michigan and Northern Michigan.

"We recognize that any change in a customer's bill matters, and that household budgets are feeling stretched," DTE Gas President and COO Renee Tomina said in a statement. "Our goal is to keep our costs down through operational efficiencies and to plan our investments carefully to limit the need for rate changes. We're committed to managing our costs carefully and continuing the safety and reliability work that matters most for the 1.4 million customers we are privileged to serve across Michigan."

DTE said that after reviewing a order in September, the company determined it can continue safety and reliabiltity work without filing a new rate hike request.

