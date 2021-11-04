DTE to announce $7 billion plan to upgrade power grid in southeast Michigan

(WXYZ) — DTE Energy will be announcing a multi-billion-dollar plan aimed at meeting the electrical needs of homes and businesses in southeast Michigan, including combating power outages.

The investment comes after a summer filled with power failures due to severe storms.

DTE has faced mounting criticism from customers and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and questions about what's being done to fix the ongoing issue.

The electrical company said it is planning to spend $7 billion to upgrade its power grid.

DTE said the investment will combat severe weather and support the future of electric vehicles.