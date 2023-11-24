DTW expects holiday travel to peak on Sunday

People across the country have started heading home from Thanksgiving with TSA expecting Sunday to be the busiest travel day.

Officials expect 2.9 million people to fly home on Sunday. If that holds, it could be the busiest day on record for TSA.

On Friday at Detroit Metro Airport, travelers saw very minimal delays – only two as of 6 a.m. – and no cancellations.

Sunday could bring a snowstorm to metro Detroit, so travelers are urged to check the weather.

We spoke to people on Friday morning who said it was hard to pull away from the plate, but today was the best day to travel to avoid the rush on Sunday.