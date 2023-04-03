Dundee evaluating tornado-damaged structures

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday, several businesses remain closed as a result of a tornado that swept through downtown Dundee. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down on Saturday.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing. The sidewalk on Park Place Street is still blocked off because of the bricks that fell off of the building's facade.

"Mostly roofing material, brick, facades, shingles and wood was the primary material that were thrown around," Village Manager Mike Hoffmeister told 7 Action News.

Employees at Tiffany's Pizza reported to work as usual. However, it's unusual they're unable to serve customers for the second day in a row.

While the pizzeria's power is back on following the tornado, there's still a lot of work to be done.

Gary Cuthbert, an employee said, "Today, we're trying to restock because everything from two days ago, we won't be able to reuse."

He said contractors were working to turn the gas back on.

Two doors down, a contractor with Belfor boarded up the windows at a coffee shop. The village manager said city officials, including the building inspector, are evaluating the structure as it is currently considered unsafe.

The building's owner told 7 Action News there was a concern the building may need to be condemned. However at this point, he said he doesn't foresee that happening.

Part of the roof on the building behind the coffee shop was also damaged. A crew worked to cover it with a tarp ahead of any more rain. The gazebo in the city park also suffered roof damage.

Hoffmeister said the tornado damage was contained to a small portion of downtown.