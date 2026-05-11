Suspect in custody after fire at E&L Supermercado in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department has confirmed that one person is in custody following a fire at the E&L Supermercado in Detroit early Monday morning.

Detroit firefighters were called to the scene of shopping carts on fire outside the E&L Supermercado around 7:45 a.m. When crews arrived, the fire had already spread to the front of the building, officials say.

The fire caused damage to the popular Mexican grocery store.

See chopper video over the fire at E&L Supermercado in the player below

Chopper 7 shows crews battling fire at E&L Super Mercado in Detroit

Officials said video helped Detroit police locate a suspect they believe is responsible for the fire.

Detroit's Fire Investigation Division and ATF are currently investigating.

“It's a staple for the neighborhood. A lot of people shopped there, including the fire department,” said Detroit Fire Department Battalion Chief Samuel Vazquez. “It's a sad thing, but at least nobody was injured.”

Vazquez said the fire was knocked down within minutes.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

