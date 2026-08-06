CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston Eagle Scout has built a set of free outdoor "joy libraries" stocked with games, puzzles, crafts and activities outside a local nonprofit creative space for teens — giving kids a new way to connect and have fun together.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's report below

Eagle Scout builds joy libraries outside Clarkston teen space to connect kids through play

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Connor Quinlan completed the project to earn his Eagle Scout rank, which meant filling a series of outdoor cubbies with items like Barbie doll models, arts and crafts supplies, Frisbees, juggling balls, playing cards and puzzles. The libraries now stand outside Social Medium, a nonprofit teen creative space in Clarkston.

"Feels really good to give back," Quinlan said.

Quinlan and 15 others built the joy libraries in just a couple of days. Each library was painted and decorated by volunteers, featuring unique designs — including tops covered in puzzle pieces and old CDs.

"Work wise it was pretty easy," Quinlan said. "Showed me that hard work pays off eventually."

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Social Medium founder Andrea Smith-Knieper started the nonprofit four years ago. The organization has operated in its current space for a year and a half, with a mission centered on bringing young people together.

"We're here about the things that bring us together, not the things that divide us," Smith-Knieper said.

The joy libraries grew out of a practical need. Parents of teens frequently asked whether they could drop off spare games and toys rather than throw them away.

"And so, I'm like how can these things be put out so they don't go in the garbage," Smith-Knieper said. "It's going to bring joy and fun to our neighborhood."

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Sixth grader Braxton Lauinger described what Social Medium means to the kids who come through its doors.

"It's a place where every kid is welcome," Lauinger said. "Be yourself and have fun. If I'm not alone, I feel better."

The joy libraries had been open for less than a week.

Quinlan's father, Pete Quinlan, said the family is proud of what his son accomplished.

"Glad he made it all the way through and we're really proud of him," Pete Quinlan said.

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