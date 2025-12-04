Early freezing temperatures challenge metro Detroit construction crews on major road projects

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Freezing temperatures rolling through metro Detroit are causing some delays for road construction projects, but crews continue working despite the challenging winter conditions.



The ice cold weather arrived earlier than usual this year, creating additional challenges for local road crews who were racing to complete projects before winter sets in.

"Construction doesn't stop because of weather, right? That's just the nature of the beast of the kind of work that we do," said Diane Cross, the metro region communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

WXYZ MDOT

Even in December, MDOT crews continue working on projects, including the I-696 reconstruction in Oakland County, which remains on track to wrap up in one year. While pouring concrete becomes significantly more difficult in winter conditions, crews can still perform other essential work.

"You can still do bridge demo, you can still do a lot of types of things even in the cold," Cross said.

MDOT planned for winter weather when initially discussing the project timeline, knowing that Michigan winters are inevitable. However, this year's freezing temperatures arrived earlier than expected, affecting other smaller projects.

"You feel like this is January weather and it came in the beginning of December, so that's a bit of a challenge," said George Lahanas, the Northville city manager.

In Northville, the city expected to complete their roundabout project on 7 Mile Road, Sheldon Road and Center Street last month. Work continues after crews encountered unexpected conduit under the road earlier this year, followed by the early arrival of cold weather.

"That has made some additional challenges because concrete can't be poured easily in the winter. They need to have a special winter mix and then they need special protections of heated blankets to be able to protect the concrete so that it can cure properly," Lahanas said.

WXYZ

Residents are understanding of the weather-related delays, but are eager for completion.

"It was like 50 in November and now it's like 5 degrees. But it's uncontrollable, so I don't blame them," said Valentino Ivezaj, a Northville resident.

The city hopes to wrap up the roundabout project by Christmas. If not complete by then, the target completion date is set for spring of 2026.

"I really hope it gets finished soon," Ivezaj said.

