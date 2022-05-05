East Lansing PD releases bodycam videos of officer-involved shooting outside Meijer

**Editor's note: The videos released are graphic and may not be suitable for some viewers.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — As East Lansing police ran after a 21-year-old man outside a Meijer store last week Monday, one officer can be heard on body camera video describing a situation that is about to go from bad to worse.

"He's reaching. He's reaching," the unidentified officer shouts to his fellow officers. "He's got a gun."

The officer fires two rounds and moments later, another officer fires additional shots at the man who was still running from between parked vehicles and into an open area.

The man fell to the ground and told the officers who are first to make contact, "You just shot me two times, bro."

The 21-year-old man had been shot once in the right leg and once in the abdomen.

On bodycam videos, officers can be seen immediately rendering aid to the man who was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

He survived the shooting that the Michigan State Police is now investigating, but some activists accuse the East Lansing Police Department of racial profiling in their response to what started as a weapons complaint that day.

On Thursday, East Lansing police released body cam videos without saying whether they thought their officers were justified in shooting the man.

“We are releasing video footage of the incident here today as a part of our commitment to transparency,” East Lansing Police Department Chief Kim Johnson said. “Building public trust means remaining present in these challenging times, engaging in tough conversations and being as transparent as possible with our community members.”

A full list of videos released can be found on the department's webpage of the incident, under the "Video Release Package" tab.

As a result of the shooting, city officials have made the following information available "for community members who need help processing this incident."

