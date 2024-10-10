East side Detroit neighborhood transformed by innovative shipping container homes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A revitalization project is breathing new life into an east side Detroit neighborhood that's turning decades-old vacant lots into modern shipping container homes.

This innovative approach not only promotes urban living but also emphasizes sustainability and affordable housing options.

While they may look like homes built from any material, the new residences are crafted from repurposed shipping containers, making them both unique and cost-effective.

Residents like Xavier Xantios, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1978, expressed optimism about the changes.

“It was a nice neighborhood, and I would like to see it go back to that,” Xantios said.

Local resident Kierra Kole noted, “A lot of these spaces have been empty for a long time.”

Kole also highlighted the significance of the development in revitalizing the area.

Located on Ashland Street, the transformation utilizes shipping containers that have traveled the seven seas. Developer Andrew Creamer shared insights on the trend.

“It’s been a growing option for single-family homes, and it works nicely here in Detroit with the 30-foot lots,” Creamer said.

Longtime residents such as siblings Tristan and Kierra Kole are thrilled to see the empty lots being developed.

“I think it’s unique; it’s different from what we typically see,” Kerra said.

Real estate agent Mark Monaghan, who recently listed a single-story 640 square-foot container home for $179,000, noted that younger buyers are particularly drawn to the concept. “The cost per square foot isn’t the focus; it’s about the finished product,” he explained.

The interior of the homes features an open-concept and modern layout, appealing to those seeking a minimalistic, chic, industrial style. New residents like Marlo Coker, who moved to Detroit in May, are excited about the developments.

“I am thrilled to see these homes being built. I’ve seen similar projects with tiny homes, and I’m really excited that they’re here,” Coker said.

As the neighborhood continues to evolve, residents like Xantios hope to see even more vacant spaces filled with innovative housing solutions.

“I definitely would like to see more of these fields filled in with them,” he said.

