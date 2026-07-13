Eastbound I-94 at Trumbull closed as MSP reports "serious injuries"

(WXYZ) — The eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Trumbull as Michigan State troopers works to learn more about a crash where "serious injuries" were reported.

Chopper 7 captures aftermath of crash

Chopper 7 captures aftermath of serious injury crash on eastbound I-94

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. this morning, as authorities responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound I-94, near M-10.

MSP says that serious injuries have been reported from this crash, but it's unclear how many people have been injured at this time.

As MSP investigates the cause of the crash, drivers are asked to avoid the area, seek an alternate route, and expect delays.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.