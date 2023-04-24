Next phase of Revive 275 project kicks off today; EB Ford Road ramp to NB I-275 closed through July

(WXYZ) — Construction season is here and new projects are continuing to pop up around metro Detroit making getting around the area a little bit more difficult.

Another project begins today. That's the next phase of the Revive 275 Project, which will last around two months.

That construction project started at 6 a.m. from the eastbound Ford Road Ramp to 1-275. This area will be closed through late July as construction workers prepare to repair the ramps and bridges.

The bridges and ramps they'll be focusing on are the ones connecting I-275 with I-94, M-153 (Ford Road), and US-12, which is Michigan Avenue. This is over 25 miles worth of repairs to roads and bridges.

The repairs are going to be done in phases:



Beginning at 6 a.m., Monday, April 24, EB M-153 (Ford Road) ramp to NB I-275 will close through late July.

Monday, May 1, NB I-275 ramps to EB and WB I-94 will close through early July.

Monday, May 1, EB I-94 ramp to NB I-275 will close through early July.

Monday, May 8, WB I-94 ramp to NB I-275 will close through early July.

According to the state, this $270 million project is creating over 3,400 jobs.