Eastern Market adjusts to no tailgating in sheds for Monday Night Football

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tailgating continued in parts of Eastern Market for Monday Night Football but remained closed at the sheds, where two men tragically lost their lives last home game.

Business owners and fans navigated the different atmosphere, adjusting and moving forward to support their favorite team.

VIDEO: Detroit Lions fans flood the city in a sea of Honolulu Blue for Monday Night Football

Friends and family gathered along Gratiot Avenue at private parking lots and businesses to tailgate the big game. Some typically tailgate at Shed 6, however after last home game’s shooting that left two dead, Eastern Market closed down tailgating to fans except for private VIP tailgating in Shed 5.

“It’s very sad that that had to happen and that the Eastern Market is closed for right now. Hopefully, they will reopen," 1550 Gratiot owner Keith Morman said. “Detroit is still moving forward despite tragedy.”

VIDEO: 'I miss my son.' Family of victim speaks out after deadly Eastern Market shooting on Sunday

Without the Eastern Market tailgate, some businesses in the area like Cutter’s Bar & Grill, decided to extend their hours to let fans still enjoy the game.

"We stayed open for the Lions game. Go Lions," general manager Chimika Harris said.

A few members from Strictly God’s Business Ministry even gathered at the spot of the shooting before the game Monday, calling for an end to the violence.

“We have to come together, we have to do away with the foolishness, we got to go in peace and we have to love one another and support one another," Pastor Gregory Kirby said. “We’re losing too many good people."

Eastern Market officials say tailgating in the sheds is expected to resume the next home game on Oct. 27.