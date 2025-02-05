Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s Pączki beer returns for 2025 with a new flavor

Eastern Market Brewing Company is bringing back its Pączki Beer for 2025 and with the return comes a new flavor.

The brewery announced this week that Raspberry Pączki Beer is returning for 2025, and the new flavor will be Chocolate Cream Pączki Beer.

Eastern Market had two new flavors – chocolate cream and powdered apple – at Ferndale Project, their experimental hub. They A/B-tested the beer, and chocolate cream came out on top.

"Pączki Beer has taken on a life of its own. The rich, pastry-inspired flavors, the anticipation, and the legendary Block Party make it a can’t-miss event. With our best flavors, this release is the highlight of our year," Pauline Knighton-Prueter, the Eastern Market Brewing Co. president, said in a statement.

Pre-orders are available now on the brewery's website, and they can be picked up starting Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Then, on March 1, they'll co-host an annual Pączki Block Party with neighbor Detroit City Distillery, which is releasing its Pączki Vodka and a new Pączki Vodka Cream Liqueur.

During the party, there will be live Polis music, a pączki-eating contest, fresh pierogis and more.