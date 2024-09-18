Eastern Market shakes up tailgates, cancels for next home game after violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eastern Market is canceling the tailgate scheduled for the next Detroit Lions home game on Sept. 30 in effort to reapproach security plans to keep people safe.

A spokesperson says the move is in response to the double fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.



VIDEO: Hear from Chief James White after the shooting below:

Chief White updates shooting at Eastern Market after Lions game

"In the wake of Sunday’s tragedy at Shed 6, we have engaged in thorough consultation with stakeholders including public safety officials, city representatives, our small business community, our staff and our neighbors. Out of respect for the victims and their families, we have decided to cancel our tailgating event on Monday, September 30th. We will use the time to work with DPD toward putting necessary safeguards in place," the statement from Eastern Market Corporation read in part.

They added they are working to make the Eastern Market campus a “weapon free zone” going forward and intend to continue allowing tailgating for the remainder of the season after the pause with more security protocols.

"I’m anxious to see the changes that they’re gonna make,” said longtime craft vendor Khalil Nahim, who owns Nahim Unique Designs.

Nahim has been a vendor at Eastern Market since they started including artists to the original farmers market. When game days fall on Sunday market, they are wedged between tailgaters in Shed 3.

"Hopefully, they can design so that they can still have the tailgating but control the crowds in a different way," Nahim said.

Related video: 'A lot of people loved him': Vigil held in honor of Eastern Market shooting victim

'A lot of people loved him': Vigil held in honor of Eastern Market shooting victim

Dan Esslinger is the co-owner of Vivios. His heart goes out to the people impacted by the violence and says it rarely happens in the area.

"It's unbelievably sad. People coming down to have a good time and not being able to go home, it's awful, it's terrible," Esslinger said.

They have private security to help with the large crowds but say human behavior needs to change.

"I think everyone needs to look at themself in the mirror, human behavior. We're all down here to have a good time, watch a football game, enjoy yourself and go home to your family," Esslinger said.

Related video: Hear more from the family of one of the Eastern Market shooting victims

Family of Eastern Market Lions gameday shooting victim speaks out

Some business owners who decided not be interviewed admitted they would like to see more crowd control.

For Bert Dearing Jr., owners of Bert's Marketplace, tailgates are a regular part of his business, which has supporters who have made it a tradition to show up every game.

"I think tailgating in Eastern Market is a good thing. I think it should continue but whatever needs to be done to make it a little more safe,” Dearing said.

While the safety measures won't impact what he's allowed to do at his place, Dearing has crowd control measures, security and says people's lives are worth much more than business.

"Business, loss of business, you can make that up another day. But how do you go about the loss of a family member?” he said. "I think that's more important about the concern about tailgating, about the next game or whatever."

