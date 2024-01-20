Eastern Market tailgating culture has proven itself to be unlike anything else in America

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eastern Market is the tailgating heart of Detroit for Lions home games, rich in culture and history.

Vivio's in Eastern Market has been a favorite in the area since 1967. Owner Dan Esslinger says he has never heard his bar and restaurant so loud in his two decades involved in Vivio's than last Sunday when the Detroit Lions won their playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“The last playoff game, I’ve never experienced anything like that down here," he said. "I can’t describe the atmosphere. It's not as loud as in the stadium, but it’s so loud in here."

Esslinger says his business saw double the revenue of a typical Lions home game last Sunday and that his team is working hard to prepare for this weekend.

“Our coolers are packed full. It’s like a big puzzle trying to find space for everything, but we’re ready," he said.

Outside of Vivio's, the atmosphere is even more electric, despite the cold temperatures. Hundreds of tailgaters flock to the famous Eastern Market sheds on game day to be involved in the unique experience.

“It definitely gets pretty rowdy and fun," tailgater Tom Irvine said.

A big part of the tailgating experience in Eastern Market are the Tubgators, a group of devoted tailgaters that build a full-sized working hot tub every Lions home game and have even started to take the tub on the road.

Tubgator Mark Mullins has been with the crew for about a decade, but he's better known as "Pilgrim."

Mark Mullins The Tubgaters tailgating in Eastern Market

"Back in the early 90s when I first got season tickets, I was just kind of trying to be a camera ham, get on TV. I thought I'll dress like a pilgrim on Thanksgiving and see how it goes," Mullins said.

The tailgating culture is more than just hot-tubbing and fun nicknames. It's an opportunity for the Detroit community to celebrate the city they've always believed in.

"I had kidney cancer. I didn't know if I was even going to be here. I was only given five years to live, six years ago. I went and found another doctor and I've been cancer-free for over three years now," Mullins said. "Waited a long time for this. You know, I'm getting emotional because I put in all those hard years. So, it's our turn."

You can purchase a tailgating spot for your vehicle on the Eastern Market website. Ticket's for this Sunday's game are already sold out.