Eastern Michigan University student-athlete hit by truck while cycling in Webster Township

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Eastern Michigan University student-athlete was riding her bike in the middle of the day, taking every precaution she could when she was hit by a truck and seriously injured in Webster Township.
Twenty-three-year-old Ruby Wyles is from England. She came to the U.S. in 2020 on an athletic scholarship, joining Eastern Michigan University this fall.
Not only is she a cross-country and track and field athlete, Wyles is also an avid cyclist, traveling dozens of miles a day. Wyles has several paths she takes from campus around Washtenaw County.
On Oct. 25 around 4:30 p.m., she was traveling in the rural area of North Territorial Road near Huron River Drive when she was hit. All Wyles remembers is feeling that a vehicle was too close to her.
She was wearing a helmet, which she credits to helping save her life, and bright colored clothing, making her easy to spot.
"This could have been avoided," Wyles said. "There is a chance he... might not have known he hit me, but I don't see how he didn't see me."
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says the driver sped away.
The student-athlete, who also makes a living off coaching other athletes, is now struggling to do mundane tasks. She suffered a concussion, brain bleed, broken clavicle an 10 broken ribs.
"I'm a student and I'm unfortunately probably not going to be going back to classes for a while because I can't really focus. I'm spending my maybe like 20 of 24 hours a day asleep," Wyles said. "I'm a student-athlete and the student side is kind of on hold indefinitely, and kind of is the athlete side."
Wyles hopes her experience can be a learning lesson for both drivers and cyclists: for cyclists to be vigilant on the roads and for drivers to make room for cyclists.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office reports the suspect's vehicle to be a black large Ford F350 or Chevy 3500 dual pickup truck pulling a five-wheel camper, possible a Wolf Pack. If you have any information, call 734-971-8400.
If you'd like to help Wyles in her healing journey, you can do so here.