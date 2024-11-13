Eastern Michigan University student-athlete hit by truck while cycling in Webster Township

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Eastern Michigan University student-athlete was riding her bike in the middle of the day, taking every precaution she could when she was hit by a truck and seriously injured in Webster Township.

Twenty-three-year-old Ruby Wyles is from England. She came to the U.S. in 2020 on an athletic scholarship, joining Eastern Michigan University this fall.

Ruby Wyles Ruby Wyles with her bicycle

Not only is she a cross-country and track and field athlete, Wyles is also an avid cyclist, traveling dozens of miles a day. Wyles has several paths she takes from campus around Washtenaw County.

On Oct. 25 around 4:30 p.m., she was traveling in the rural area of North Territorial Road near Huron River Drive when she was hit. All Wyles remembers is feeling that a vehicle was too close to her.

She was wearing a helmet, which she credits to helping save her life, and bright colored clothing, making her easy to spot.

"This could have been avoided," Wyles said. "There is a chance he... might not have known he hit me, but I don't see how he didn't see me."

Ruby Wyles Ruby Wyles after she was hit by a car on her bicycle

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says the driver sped away.

The student-athlete, who also makes a living off coaching other athletes, is now struggling to do mundane tasks. She suffered a concussion, brain bleed, broken clavicle an 10 broken ribs.

"I'm a student and I'm unfortunately probably not going to be going back to classes for a while because I can't really focus. I'm spending my maybe like 20 of 24 hours a day asleep," Wyles said. "I'm a student-athlete and the student side is kind of on hold indefinitely, and kind of is the athlete side."

Ruby Wyles Wyles during her recovery

Wyles hopes her experience can be a learning lesson for both drivers and cyclists: for cyclists to be vigilant on the roads and for drivers to make room for cyclists.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office reports the suspect's vehicle to be a black large Ford F350 or Chevy 3500 dual pickup truck pulling a five-wheel camper, possible a Wolf Pack. If you have any information, call 734-971-8400.

If you'd like to help Wyles in her healing journey, you can do so here.