Eastpointe community remembers McDonald's manager killed in workplace stabbing

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens gathered at an Eastpointe McDonald's to honor Jennifer "Jamma" Harris, a mother of six who was killed in a workplace stabbing incident.

"She just loved everybody. She didn't have no problem with nobody, and she was there for everybody who needed help," Hazel Johnson, Harris' mother, said.

Thirty-nine-year-old Harris, a manager at the McDonald's location at 9 Mile Road and Schroeder Avenue, died the morning of July 10.

Authorities say Harris and an employee, 26-year-old Afeni Muhammad, allegedly had a dispute that led to Muhammad being sent home. Muhammad is accused of then returning to the restaurant with a knife and stabbing Harris multiple times.

Muhammad now faces a first-degree murder charge.

"It's like I'm driving, I don't even know where I'm going half the time. I get lost every time just thinking about what happened to her and stuff — it's not really fair. We need her back and we can't have her back," Johnson said.

Before the community released balloons as part of their tribute, those close to Harris shared memories of her life and impact.

The owner and operator of the Eastpointe McDonald's noted that Harris worked with the company for 15 years, and the large crowd at the memorial demonstrated how many lives she touched.

"She was more than a manager here — she was family. She was a steady, caring presence for so many people," Yusef Alcodray, the owner and operator of the Eastpointe McDonald's location, said.

Harris' children also spoke at the memorial. One of her daughters shared how blessed she felt to have Harris as a mother.

"I just got to be strong and think this is what my mama would want me to do. This is what my mama would want me to do, my mama would want me to be here for my siblings. I can't shut down, I can't power off my phone," Antonia Griffin, Harris' daughter, said.

To support Harris' six children, her church, Divine Restoration Ministries, has worked with the family to create the Jennifer Harris Legacy Fund.



Harris' mother expressed appreciation for legitimate support while warning against fraudulent fundraisers circulating online.

"Let her rest in peace. Quit doing all the dumb stuff with her because she was a nice person," Johnson said.

Alcodray also announced that he will cover Harris' funeral costs.

