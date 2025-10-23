Eastpointe elementary school parent threatens to 'air the place out' after child not given snack

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly made a shooting threat toward an Eastpointe elementary school because his child was not given "snack time" during the school day.

According to Eastpointe police, officers responded to the threat at Pleasantview Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Investigators say that the parent, 43-year-old David Scott Jr., was upset when learning his child did not get snack time. We're told he approached the teacher and began questioning him.

Officials say the parent began "screaming, cursing and threatening the teacher, in front of staff, students and other parents."

According to police, the suspect threatened multiple times to come back the next day and "air the place out," which is slang for shooting up a location.

The man was reportedly arrested within two hours, with Eastpointe police, the School Resource Officer, the Detective Bureau, and the Special Investigative Unit responding immediately. The man was arraigned and charged with:



Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person (5 year felony or $5,000 fine)

Intentional threat to commit an act of violence at a school (misdemeanor, $1,000 fine)

Disorderly/Obscene conduct (90-day misdemeanor with a $500 fine

Habitual offender, fourth offense (three previously committed crimes were drug and weapons related).

Scott pled not guilty, with other court appearances set for next month. Bond for the man was set at $150,000 cash/surety