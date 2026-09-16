Eastpointe ends Flock camera contract amid misuse allegations against police staff

EASTPOINTE, MICH. — Eastpointe City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to terminate its contract with Flock Safety, shutting down 18 license plate reader cameras positioned across the city amid growing concerns over privacy, data access, and alleged misuse by police department employees.

Watch Peter Maxwell's report in the video player below:

Eastpointe pulls plug on Flock cameras after misuse allegations

Two members of the Eastpointe Police Department are accused of misusing the Flock Safety system. Police Chief Corey Haines says one employee used the system for personal reasons and has been severely disciplined. The other employee's alleged misuse involves a policy violation.

An investigation into the department's use of the technology is ongoing.

Mayor Michael Klinefelt, who brought the motion forward, said the decision was made to pause the program until stronger safeguards are in place.

"For the time being, we think it was the best decision to suspend usage of the cameras," Klinefelt said.

"City council agreed that we would rather not have the Flock in place until there are more better policies to enforce how that information is used and shared," Klinefelt said.

Klinefelt acknowledged the cameras can be a valuable tool for police but said it is important the technology is used appropriately.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Haines acknowledged the potential for abuse.

"Anything in law enforcement or pretty much any job anywhere can be abused," Haines said.

Since 2024, Eastpointe police say the Flock cameras helped solve more than 130 violent crimes, including stolen cars, hit-and-runs, and drive-by shootings.

In a statement to WXYZ-TV, Chief Haines said:

"At last night's city council meeting, the Eastpointe City Council moved to terminate the contract with FLOCK. City administration and the city attorney are working on the contract termination procedure with FLOCK. The police department has discontinued the use of FLOCK and is awaiting further direction from city council/city administration. The police department will continue to investigate all crimes using all other available law enforcement tools, without the assistance of FLOCK."

City Council Member Rob Baker cast the lone dissenting vote.

"I saw more good with the use of Flock cameras and especially hearing the account from the police chief stating all of the crimes—the serious crimes that have been solved," Baker said.

Eastpointe resident Laraisha Watkins, who has a Flock camera in front of her home, said she is glad to see it go.

"I come out here every day and be like, 'Okay ... I still got that,' like, 'Okay, it's in front of my house.' You know what I am saying? You get that look like—what are they looking for?" Watkins said.

"I am glad they de-flocked it. Go on, get it out of here—we've got enough issues," Watkins said.

A date for when the cameras will be physically removed has not yet been determined.

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