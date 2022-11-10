Ebenezer Church to give away 1000 turkeys Thursday morning

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Ebenezer Church and the Detroit Towing Association will be working together to give away 1,000 turkeys to city residents.

The church, which is located on Dequindre Road in Detroit, will pass out the 100 turkeys until they are gone, and with the cost of groceries going up, that could be just a few hours.

Last year, turkeys cost around $1.15 a pound. This year the price per pound is $1.47. A 28% jump compared to last year according to the US Department of Agriculture.

But it's not just turkeys that are more expensive this year, the entire Thanksgiving plate is.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation Survey, a Thanksgiving meal will cost more than $60 for a family of 10. That’s $7 more than last year.

The USDA warns that there could also be a turkey shortage this year so the sooner you get your bird, the better.